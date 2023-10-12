HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, Oct. 16, there will be an important milestone for Oʻahu and Maui.

The defueling of Red Hill is scheduled to begin on Oʻahu; and on the Valley Isle, the reopening of West Maui schools will be taking place.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaiʻi’s Senator Mazie Hirono visits KHON2 to talk about these important events.

Sen. Hirono visited Maui on Tuesday, Oct. 10. She will be talking about what she learned on that trip.

She will also discuss emergency evacuation plans for schools about which many parents are been inquiring.

Sen. Hirono will also talk about the impending defueling process that will be taking place at Red Hill and her thoughts on how well the aquifer is being protected and what accountability there will be going forward.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Finally, Sen. Hirono will discuss the United States sending arms to Israel as the conflict with Hamas continues to escalate. She will talk about her concerns for U.S. citizens who are still in the region.