Sen. Hirono adds window safety provisions to protect children living in military housing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New provisions were included in the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by Sen. Mazie Hirono to strengthen window safety protections. These provisions would specifically target children living in military housing units.

“Our military children deserve to be safe. The Armed Forces Housing Advocates have been working to ensure that window fall prevention devices are present in every military family home. Thanks to Senator Hirono, we are moving another step closer to ending the deaths and life-long injuries faced by children in military housing without proper window fall prevention,” said Kate Needham, secretary and treasurer of the Armed Forces Housing Advocates.

The first provision would designate the Secretary of Defense to add window safety devices to existing homes. A plan will also be submitted to Congress detailing the complete addition of these devices or complete window replacement.

For the second provision, clarification will be made to better define what it means for a window fall protection device to exclude opening control devices that can be disengaged.

These protections will build upon Evan’s Law, which was enacted in 2017 after the death of Evan English.