Sen. Breene Harimoto dies at 66

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Senator Breene Harimoto has died following a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Senator Harimoto was diagnosed in 2017 and had gone into remission after undergoing chemotherapy.

He served the residents of Pearl City, Aiea, and Halawa for six years.

Prior to his election to the senate, Harimoto served on the Honolulu City Council for four years.

Harimoto is survived by his wife Cheryl, their three children and three grandchildren.

He was 66 years old.

Memorial services are pending.

THE LATEST ON KHON2