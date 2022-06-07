HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill was signed in Washington D.C. by President Joe Biden that names the new VA clinic in leeward Oahu in honor of of the late Senator Daniel Akaka.

The clinic’s name is the Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

Congressman Kai Kahele brought Sen. Akaka’s bible with him to the bill signing. Kahele was given the bible from the Akaka family when he was sworn into Congress.

That bible was a gift to Akaka at the 1983 National Prayer Breakfast hosted by President Ronald Reagan.

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, President Joe Biden and U.S. Representative Kaialiʻi Kahele at the White House signing ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Courtesy: Office of Representative Kaialiʻi Kahele)

S.1760 – A bill to designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs planned to be built in Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, as the “Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic” signed in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Office of Representative Kaialiʻi Kahele)

“That’s prepare and equip those we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they come home,” said President Joe Biden. “It’s a sacred obligation because veterans are the backbone, the spine of who we are as a country.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held for the clinic in Kalaeloa on Tuesday, Dec. 21. 2021.

The clinic will serve 87,000 veterans on when it opens in late 2023.