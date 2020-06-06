Semi-truck flipped in Pearl City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: GAVIN AU

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of Kaahumanu Street in Pearl City was closed Friday morning after a semi truck flipped on its side.

This was at the intersection with Moanalua Road.

The area was blocked while crews removed the semi.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories