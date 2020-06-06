Semi-truck flipped in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of Kaahumanu Street in Pearl City was closed Friday morning after a semi truck flipped on its side.
This was at the intersection with Moanalua Road.
The area was blocked while crews removed the semi.
No one was hurt.
