HONOLULU (KHON2) – This weekend Aloha By Volume is holding their seltzers and cider festival at the Windward Mall in Kaneohe Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.

Aloha By Volume, a locally organized craft beer and fun festival, says tickets are selling fast so if interested in going buy them ahead of time.

At their event you’ll get the chance to taste-test seltzers and ciders made by the best craft breweries in Hawaii.

The breweries on the line up are Lanikai Brewing Company, Kona Brewing Company, Maui Brewing Company, Inu, Ola and Paradise Ciders.

Many of these beverages will be available in the beer garden, along with beers by Miller and Coors, Maui Brewing and seltzers by Truly and Flying Embers.

Along with the beer garden, guests will enjoy a wide variety of food and vendors, oversized yard games like Jenga and Connect 4, corn hole and arcade-style games.

On Saturday August 6, only those 21 and older are allowed to attend, however on Saturday August 7 you can bring the entire family.

Organizers said families and keiki are welcome to enjoy the games, food, vendors, and entertainment and those over the age of 21 can enjoy tastings and purchase beverages in the beer garden.

Anyone who would like to experience the tasting portion and vote for their top choices can purchase the ticket add-on prior to the event.

To purchase your seltzer and cider festival tickets head to Aloha by Volume’s website.