Self-service vehicle registration kiosks at Safeway closing for maintenance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The motor vehicle registration kiosks at the Safeway stores in Honolulu, Hilo and Kona will be down for maintenance.
The kiosks out of service on Sunday and Monday.
If you need to renew your registration, you can do so at the registration offices on Monday.
Officials say no late fees will be applied.
