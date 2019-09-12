Self-service kiosks aim to help shorten lines at satellite city halls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s Department of Customer Services announced that its new self-service kiosks for renewing vehicle registrations appear to be catching on with the public after the first six months.

Since the freestanding, self-service kiosks were rolled out in February at select Safeway supermarkets, more than 18,000 residents have used them to register their vehicles, make their payments, and walk away with all of their documents in hand in just a matter of minutes.

“We want residents to know that they no longer need to stand in line, or wait 10-to-14 days of processing and mailing time to get their registrations and emblems,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara. “Everyone who has used the kiosks so far has shared positive comments.”

The kiosks are available 24/7 and can process motor vehicle registrations quickly.

In addition to renewing vehicle registrations at self-service kiosks, residents can also opt to register online or by mail as alternatives to waiting in line at a satellite city hall.

An estimated 54 percent of O‘ahu motorists continue as “walk-in and wait transactions” at satellite city halls.

The self-service kiosks are the newest of the three options to walking into a satellite city hall to renew a motor vehicle registration. A key feature of the self-service kiosks is that they instantly process and print registration cards and stickers, as well as accept renewals up to 10 months past due. Late registrations will be assessed a standard $16 fee and all renewal transactions require that a current safety inspection be on file.

The kiosks are located at the following Safeway supermarkets:

· Kapahulu Avenue Safeway, 888 Kapahulu Avenue

· South Beretania Street Safeway, 1234 S. Beretania Street

· Kāne‘ohe Bay Shopping Center, 46-065 Kamehameha Highway

· Kapolei Shopping Center, 590 Farrington Highway

· Waimalu Plaza Shopping Center, 98-1277 Ka‘ahumanu Street