Self-service kiosk for renewing registration expands to Foodland in Waipio

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s self-service kiosk to renew motor vehicle registrations has established a presence inside the Foodland Super Market at the Waipi’o Shopping Center.

It is the first DMV Now kiosk the city has deployed in central O’ahu to help ongoing efforts to shorten lines at satellite city halls and satisfy drivers’ desires to quickly complete transactions for basic government services.

It is also the first kiosk the city has installed at a Foodland store, bringing to six the total number of these free-standing terminals that are more widely turning into a convenient part of an O’ahu resident’s visit to the grocery store. The other five kiosks are deployed at select Safeway stores across O’ahu.

“I am really excited about another convenient car registration option,” said Councilmember Brandon Elefante, who represents the area on the Honolulu City Council. “Thousands of car owners have saved time by using the kiosks in their community, and now this partnership with Foodland will help even more people.”

The machines have processed and printed, in a matter of minutes, more than 36,500 vehicle registration cards and emblems since their debut on O’ahu in February 2019. They are open at least until midnight, if not 24/7.

“The self-service retail technology is one of the many ways we are working to improve how our residents access basic government services,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

The kiosks accept registration renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date. Late registrations are assessed a standard $16 fee. All renewals require that a current safety inspection be on file. On March 1, the city started applying a 2.5 percent credit card fee to the transaction.

Residents can also renew a vehicle registration online or by mail, but these options are unable to calculate any late fees and require a 10-to 15-day wait to receive the card and emblem by mail.