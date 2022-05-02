HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were DMV kiosks installed at the Safeway at Salt Lake Shopping Center and at Hawai’i Kai Shopping Center.

There are a total of eight of these self-service kiosks for renewing motor vehicle registrations at Safeway and Foodland stores on Oahu.

The city reported the kiosks did 136,108 motor vehicle registration renewals last year which is a 7% increase from the previous year.

“The growing use of these kiosks has presented us with an opportunity to broaden access to them around O’ahu, where our sights remain set on transitioning the registration of a motor vehicle from a waiting game into a convenient part of a motorist’s visit to the grocery store,” said Kim Hashiro, director designate of the Department of Customer Services.

The two main benefits of using the self-service kiosks at supermarkets is it is available during the supermarket’s hours, and it takes renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date with a $16 late fee.

The self-service kiosks are at Safeways at:

Kāne’ohe Bay Shopping Center

Kapolei Shopping Center

Waimalu Shopping Plaza

Kapahulu Shopping Center

South Beretania Street

Salt Lake Shopping Center

Hawai’i Kai Shopping Center

There is also a kiosk at Foodland supermarket at the Waipi’o Shopping Center.

For more information, visit the city’s customer services webpage.