Select Longs Drugs Locations Are Getting New Health and Wellness Services

Honolulu (KHON2) – Longs Drugs Kapolei and Hawaii Kai are opening with a refreshed store layout and expanded health and wellness services.

The team at select Longs Drugs locations are bringing in the new year with updated renovations.

“We are pleased to be able to reinvest in our stores, expand our team and create more resources to better serve families here on Oahu,” Frances Nakoa, District Leader at Longs Drugs.

Those resources include additional health and wellness services including in-store and telehealth services, immunizations, treatments for common illnesses, and care for long term conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and mental health services.

Nakoa says, “The future plan is Longs Drugs will also be offering classes teaching the community ways to help keep up general wellness of the mind and body.”

Even though there are new offerings in their health and wellness services, Nakoa says there will still be recognizable brands, Hawaii residents love.

“Both the newly-renovated Kapolei and Hawaii Kai locations will continue to feature Hawaii-made island favorites including products from Diamond Bakery, Hawaiian Host, Hawaiian Sun, Lion Coffee, Mauna Loa, Roselani, May’s, Maui Brewing and Ola Hard Seltzer and much more,” says Nakoa.

To learn more about Longs Drugs, their health and wellness services and upcoming offerings, customers are encouraged to visit them online.

WEBSITE:

www.cvs.com