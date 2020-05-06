Select Hawai‘i State Parks re-opening for hiking and beach access

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The DLNR Division of State Parks is re-opening select parks and monuments across the state with an emphasis on social distancing and exercise and continued restrictions on gatherings of any sort. The announcement is in line with Governor Ige’s emergency rules, as well as advice from the Hawai‘i Dept. of Health.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said, “In general, it’s a good idea to help with people’s mental well-being. The fact that these are outdoor/open air spaces with good ventilation means any risk of transmission will be greatly decreased. That said, a few of these do have lookout points or are trails that may not be wide enough at some points to accommodate 6 ft distance, so it will be important to remind people to keep moving and not congregate—i.e., as long as people are moving past each other, even if they’re within 6 ft of each other and not wearing a mask, we wouldn’t categorize those persons as anything but low risk at most and likely no risk”.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case commented, “The department is excited to cautiously reintroduce State Park access to Hawai‘i’s residents in this unprecedented time of virtually no out-of-state visitors. However, conventional park activities such as parties, gatherings, picnics, setting up on the beach, and camping are still not allowed. This public use is strictly for mobile activities such as hiking and ocean use to support our residents physical and emotional health during the stay at home mandate. For this reason, certain frequently visited parks and access to them remain closed.”

“It is critical that people honor this intent and follow all social distancing practices and park area closures to eliminate gathering. State Parks strongly encourages residents stay within their own ahupua’a and neighborhoods rather than traveling across an island to another community’s re-mote State Park. Revenue losses require that certain gates remain closed. Inappropriate behav-ior and changing public health circumstances may require that certain parks be closed again, such as what has recently occurred at some parks on the mainland, “ added Curt Cottrell, DLNR Division of State Parks Administrator.

For the latest on open and closed State Parks, click here.

O‘AHU

CLOSED

· Diamond Head State Monument (interior and crater)

· Heʻeia State Park

· Lā’ie Point State Wayside

· Nu’uanu Pali State Wayside

· Pu’u o Mahuka State Monument

· Ulupō Heiau State Historic Site

· ‘Iolani Palace State Monument

· Royal Mausoleum State Monument

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH USE OR HIKING

(day use facilities closed & gates locked)

· Fort Ruger Pathway on exterior of Diamond Head State Monument

· ‘Aiea Bay State Recreation Area

· Kaʻena Point State Park (Strictly for hiking and beach exercise on the Mokuleia section and limited beach access for exercise and water use on the Makua and Keawaʻula sections)

· Mālaekahana State Recreation Area

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH USE OR HIKING

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)

· Ahupuaʻa o Kahana State Park

· Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area

· Wahiawa Freshwater Park

· Sand Island State Recreation Area

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH USE OR HIKING

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access on weekends)

· Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline (lookouts closed)

· Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside (lookout closed)

· Waʻahila Ridge State Recreation Area

KAUA‘I

CLOSED

· Kalalau Trail beyond Hanakāpīʻai Valley

· Polihale State Park (closed for access road repairs)

· Wailua River State Park (river access for paddling allowed at Kaumuali’i Section only)

OPEN FOR DAY USE OR HIKING

(day use facilities closed and gates to remain locked)

· Kōkeʻe State Park (Awaʻawapuhi trails only/lookouts closed)

· Russian Fort Elizabeth/Pāʻulaʻula State Historical Park

· Waimea Canyon State Park (Kukui Trail only/lookouts closed)

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)

· Ahukini State Recreational Pier (fishing only)

· Hāʻena State Park

· Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park/Kalalau Trail – to Hanakāpīʻai only (parking in Hāʻena State Park)

· Waimea State Recreational Pier (fishing only)

MAUI

CLOSED

· Puʻu o La‘i (Little Beach) section of Mākena State Park

· Halekiʻi-Pihana Heiau State Monument

· ʻIao Valley State Monument

· Kaumahina, Wailua and Puaʻa Kaʻa State Waysides

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to remain locked)

· Mākena State Park (except Puʻu o Laʻi aka “Little Beach”)

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)

· Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area

HAWAI’I

CLOSED

· ʻAkaka Falls State Park

· Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park

· Kohala Historic Sites State Monument

· Lapakahi State Historical Park

· Wailoa River State Recreation Area (closed for construction)

· Wailuku River State Park

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to remain locked)

· Kekaha Kai State Park

· Kīholo State Park Reserve

· Lava Tree State Monument

· Kalopā State Recreation Area (hiking/equestrian trail access)

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)

· Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area (except Waialea Beach Section)

· MacKenzie State Recreation Area

· Manukā State Wayside