HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reported $300 million mega-yacht owned by a Russian oligarch was docked in Honolulu on Thursday.

The United States Department of Justice said the 348-foot luxury Motor Yacht Amadea was subject to forfeiture based on probable cause of violations of U.S. law including money laundering and conspiracy and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

According to the department, the owner of the yacht is Suleiman Kerimov who profited from the Russian government through corruption and malign activity around the globe.

The yacht was seized in Fiji by Fiji law enforcement in May along with the assistance of the FBI after an executed search warrant.

The Treasury Department cited Kerimov as a member of the Russian Federation Council and an official of the Government of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the justice department pointed out that court documents revealed Kerimov owned the Amadea after his designation. Kerimov and those acting on his behalf and for his benefit were able to get support and maintenance of the Amadea by having caused U.S. dollar transactions to be routed through U.S. financial institutions.

The vessel is docked at pier two and scheduled to leave the islands on Saturday.