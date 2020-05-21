Seen this woman? She’s a suspect in a theft investigation on the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in a theft investigation that happened on May 12 in the Kealakekua and Kainaliu area.

It was reported that at about 4:00 p.m. an unknown female person left a clothing store in the 79000 block of Mamalahoa Highway without paying for several items.

Police say that the woman is described as having a tan complexion and a large build. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue “Adidas” letters and logo and blue jean pants.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case or the identity of the person depicted, to call the Hawaii Police Department non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Leonard Warren at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253.

