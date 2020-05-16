Seen this woman? Police say she’s wanted for violating quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Police are searching for a 24-year-old woman.

Authorities say that the woman, who is a visitor, failed to quarantine after coming to into the state.

They say her name is Tara Trunfio, who was in Haiku sometime last week. Now, she may be in the Kihei area.

If you see her, contact the police.

