Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

Seen this woman? Police say she’s wanted for violating quarantine

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Police are searching for a 24-year-old woman.

Authorities say that the woman, who is a visitor, failed to quarantine after coming to into the state.

They say her name is Tara Trunfio, who was in Haiku sometime last week. Now, she may be in the Kihei area.

If you see her, contact the police.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 66°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 66°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 83° 66°

Sunday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 68°

Thursday

81° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
10%
72°

Trending Stories