HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation has announced the full selection of sites for the Red-Light Safety Camera pilot.

Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways deputy director said “From our perspective, it’s working pretty well. During the baseline period, we were having, measuring numbers between 10 to 11 red light runnings per day for Palama area, Liliha it was upwards of 22.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Sniffen continued, “For Palama, during the warning period, it was down to five to six per day and now during the citation period, it’s down to two a day.”

Phase 1 sites:

Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street

Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street

Phase 2 sites:

Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue

Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard

Pali Highway and School Street

Phase 3 sites:

Likelike Highway and School Street

King Street and Ward Avenue

Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street

Beretania Street and Piikoi Street

McCully Street and Algaroba Street

Sniffen added that “Phase three will start up in January of this, of next year, and we’re intending to get all of the 10 sites done before March of next year.”

For more information, you can visit their website.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Construction on Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue RLSC started on Nov. 28 and DOT said it is expected to take around two to four weeks to complete.