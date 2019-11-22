See Honolulu Hale light up in purple for Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week

HONOLULU – Mayor Kirk Caldwell has requested Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in the color purple from the evening of Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 24 in recognition of Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

“There have been significant strides made in our fight against homelessness in the City and County of Honolulu, but this is a battle we fight every day,” said Mayor Caldwell. “We couldn’t do this important work without our partners at the state and our nonprofit partners at the Hawai‘i Foodbank. Homelessness and hunger aren’t problems that are easy to solve, but if we continue to work together to find solutions, we will continue to make progress.”

“Nearly every week people are dying on our streets while homeless,” added Laura Thielen, executive director of Partners in Care. “Every year we work with thousands of homeless individuals to make sure they don’t meet the same fate. Every person who is experiencing homelessness has a story, and as the lights at Honolulu Hale turn purple to remind us of the thousands among us who go to sleep on our streets, please consider how you as an individual can respond to the crisis. Homelessness affects every member of our community in some way or another, and we all need to be part of the solution. Provide a meal at a shelter, donate hygiene items to outreach agencies, consider renting a unit to someone who is exiting homelessness, and educate yourself on the issues that lead to this condition. This recognizes that we can all contribute something to help.”