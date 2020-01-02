Security video shows Oahu family home set on fire by fallen firework, saved by neighbor

A close call for a Maili family after a stray firework landed outside of their home just before 8:30 pm on New Year’s Eve.

It’s unclear where exactly the firework came from but the damage it started once it landed onto a chair is apparent. The vinyl siding of the house has been melted, and burn marks reach up to the roof.

Neighbor Ronald DeReis was alerted of the blaze when he heard his sister yelling for him,

“I wasn’t even halfway around the corner of my shed and I could see my whole yard illuminating orange. I came out and looked at my neighbor’s house and I seen it on fire.” DeReis said.

Once they saw the flames they didn’t hesitate to take action.

“It was pretty scary. The flames were real high, as you can see the smoke damage was up there it was real high and it was crawling and the wind wasn’t helping at all either it was blowing real fast.” DeReis said.

DeReis raced to the neighbor’s garden hose.

“It just spreading rapidly but we caught it just in time with the water hose. Thank god for that water hose right there in the corner.” DeReis said.

The 21-year-old has been neighbors with the family for 17 years.

“It’s from the heart,” DeReis said of his quick and brave reaction.

“We all family this is how we all supposed to be. I hope somebody would do the same for me if my home was on fire.”

DeReis added that what happened is a good reminder to remain responsible with fireworks.

“Don’t just get too careless because you get too much alcohol in your system. Just always be responsible because it could be your house one day.”