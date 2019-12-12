Security officers in demand

Call it a sign of the times. Security guards are in demand, partly because of the amount of thefts and other crimes being reported.

The largest security company in Hawaii, Securitas, is looking to fill 200 new positions. And the sooner, the better.

“We’d like to fill them tomorrow if we could,” said Lee Donohue, director of security at Securitas.

“The need is that strong?” KHON2 asked.

“Yeah the need is there,” he said.

Securitas provides more than 2,500 security officers statewide at airports, shopping centers, and residences. And is looking for 200 more who are qualified. Donohue says the low unemployment is partly responsible for the number of openings. But it’s hard to ignore the crimes that are occurring.

“The wanting of having a security officer on your property is something that’s in demand right now and it could be because of the recent news stories of the crime that’s going on,” said Donohue.

A spokeswoman for retailers says the demand is definitely there. But filling those positions, especially during the holidays, will be difficult.

“Security is one of those departments that is one of the focuses that they are looking at but it’s just hard right now. It’s quality versus quantity. You have to be qualified to be a security guard,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

Securitas is providing incentives, a $1,500 bonus to those who have a guard card license provided by the state, and stay on the job at least 15 months. A $500 bonus is offered to those without a guard card and signing up for at least six months.

For more information on job openings, click the link:

securitasjobs.com