HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol is open to the public anyone is welcome to visit elected officials and all you need to do is check-in and show your ID. But that’s changing soon.

The state said the new metal detectors will be installed on the rotunda level near the elevators and one on the chamber level.

“You put your bag on a belt and screens, see if there’s any kind of items in there that shouldn’t be like guns as an example, or some kind of weapon,” said Keith Regan from the Department of Accounting and General Services.

Total cost for the security upgrades is $1.5 million in federal funding. Which includes the metal detectors and six security guards to operate the machines from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

In addition to roving patrols around the capitol district.

State officials said it’s time, especially as tensions rise over hot topics.

“During this past legislative session when the legislators were discussing gun control we did hear that individuals with potential firearms were at the capitol,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of incidents here of gun violence threats, I’ve had death threats against me, I know a number of our colleagues have as well.” Sen. Chris Lee, (D) Kailua

But some community members worry that the new security will take away from the capitol’s open concept.

“The idea is that capitols are a place for people to bring up concerns and it’s for the people the ordinary citizen so by adding metal detectors, it limits one’s accessibility,” said Ely Kirsch, visitor.

Lawmakers said the new features will not impact access instead, it’ll keep both elected officials and the public safe.

Sen. Lee said, “Peaceful democracy is what this is about making sure everybody feels safe participating in that democracy.”

The new security protocol will begin on Monday.