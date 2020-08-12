Securitas pays employees $176,810 in back wages after violations at four Hawaii airports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A branch office of Securitas Security Services USA Inc., who is contracted to provide security services at the airports, has paid $176,810 in back wages to 226 employees after an investigation revealed the company was making automatic deductions from employees’ recorded work time.

A U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) investigation revealed the branch violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) after it was discovered the employer made numerous deductions from employees’ unpaid meal breaks despite frequent interruptions requiring employees to return to duty.

WHD explained that when employees return to work and are not completely relieved of duty during a meal break, employers must pay for interrupted breaks as work time. This was not the case.

Investigators also found the employer failed to keep accurate records reflecting interrupted breaks, resulting in FLSA record keeping violations and penalties of up to $22,000.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that employers pay workers all the wages they have legally earned,” said Wage and Hour District Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu, Hawaii. “We encourage other employers to use the results of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices to ensure they comply with the law, and avoid violations like those found in this case.”

The WHD found FLSA violations at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keahole, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Lihue Airport on Kauai and Kahului Airport on Maui.

The WHD also shared that the department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos and confidential calls.

