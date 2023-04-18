HONOLULU (KHON2) — Graduations are taking place throughout this month and in Hawaii, graduates are known for getting lei from many friends and family after the ceremony.

Many photos are usually taken to commemorate this special day, which means graduates need to be photo ready. Here are some of the best places to get a graduation outfit and be sustainable at the same time.

Thrifting has become a trending activity in recent years and there are many stores you can visit here in Hawaii:

Plato’s Closet

Goodwill

Savers

The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center

UH Manoa Thrift Shop

Mary Go Round Clothing

MaliaKai Boutique

There is one Plato’s Closet located on 1161 S Beretania Street on Oahu. Parking stalls are limited. At this store you can most likely find some designer items and each rack is organized very well.

Plato’s Closet has a men’s and women’s section with clothing items separated. Each section is also size and color organized. So, if you have something specific in mind, this is the place to go.

There are also many Goodwill, Savers and Salvation Army thrift stores across Hawaii. These are bigger thrift shops that can be overwhelming but at the same time, have a wide selection of clothes, shoes and jewelry.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa Thrift Store is run by The Women’s Campus Club and is located at Hemenway Hall Courtyard, 2445 Campus Road.

The UH Thrift Shop is open only a few days a week on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. This store is a smaller store, however, they do have a selection of aloha shirts, men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and Asian ware.

All proceeds go towards funding the University of Hawaii system grants and scholarships.

On Maui, Mary Go Round Clothing is a buy, sell and trade store located in Lahaina. Owner Mary Grogan says thrifting decreases landfill waste, aids in water prevention, reduces chemical pollution and lowers your carbon footprint.

Grogan also says it makes her happy to find the items that bring out peoples’ own unique beauty.