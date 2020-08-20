Second suspect in connection to illegal Kaheka game room shooting charged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect connected to a shooting incident in the Kaheka area was charged with second-degree murder on Aug. 19, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Twenty-three-year-old Bronson Tuiteleleapaga was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 18, for second-degree murder.

Police say that several men entered an illegal game room on Kalauokani Way on Wednesday night, Aug. 12. There, a man in his thirties was killed.

Another man was charged in connection to the incident with second-degree murder. He had turned himself in to police on Monday, Aug. 17.

Their bail was set to $1,000,000.

