Second suspect arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree in connection with death of 18-month-old girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say a second suspect was arrested on suspicion for murder in the second degree on Saturday, Feb. 13 in connection with death of 18-month-old Kytana Ancog.

The arrest was made before midnight.

Police confirm that earlier on Feb. 13, the father of Kytana Ancog was arrested. The father is 40-year-old Travis Rodrigues, also known as Travis Heffelinger. He has not been charged and it still in custody.

Kytana was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 31, when her mother, Ashley Ancog, dropped her off to Rodrigues at his home on Kaulainahee Place in Aiea.