Second round of Honolulu Summer Fun sign-ups goes smoother than first

File – Children play while wearing masks during the pandemic-modified Summer Fun Program, June 8, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. (Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was smooth sailing during the second round of sign-ups for the City and County of Honolulu 2021 Summer Fun Program on Saturday, May 15.

Registration opened up Saturday morning for families who live in Pearlridge to Wahiawa.

City officials say up to 12,000 people tried to sign their children up at the same time on Saturday, May 8, causing the website to crash.

Registration was divided up and the City says its working on IT upgrades.

Sign-ups for families in the Waialua to Waimanalo areas will begin on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m.

Parents can click here to access the online registration system for the 2021 Honolulu Summer Fun program.