HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii state officials said on Wednesday an additional probable case of monkeypox was identified in an adult Oahu resident.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health, the individual had close contact with the first probable case in Hawaii and presented symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“While the risk for most Hawaii residents remains low, we urge individuals with symptoms consistent with monkeypox to contact their healthcare provider,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.

The DOH said the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated symptoms of monkeypox begin with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion.

The CDC explained within one to three days — sometimes longer — after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash. The rash often starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.