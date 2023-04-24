Histopathology of measles pneumonia. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health confirmed a second case of measles in an Oahu resident on April 24.

The second resident was exposed to the first case on Oahu confirmed by the DOH on April 10.

According to the department, the first resident confirmed was unvaccinated and had returned from international travel.

The DOH is doing contact tracing with those who may have been exposed to this second case.

A medical advisory was sent out by the DOH, asking healthcare providers to identify, isolate, and report suspected measles cases.

The DOH said measles is a vaccine-preventable illness so they urge providers and the public to check their vaccination status to ensure they are up to date.