HONOLULU (KHON2) — From food, gas and clothes, prices for goods are at record highs. Thrifting has become a source of relief for some feeling the pain of rising costs.

“People whenever they’re checking out they’re always like wow it’s so much cheaper than it is to shop at the mall,” said Travis Namba, owner of Plato’s Closet. “You can get 10 items for the price of one inside the mall.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for boys and girls footwear, women’s suits and men’s shirts and sweaters had the biggest price increase from April to May. It’s not just apparel. Prices for household appliances have increase 0.7% in May.

Re-Use Hawaii is noticing more customers cashing in on deals.

“That could very well be tied to the affordability of our salvaged materials for sure,” said Ariana Whalen of Re-Use Hawaii. “We price everything, 40 to 90% lower than the retail value.”

Re-Use Hawaii said lumber is its most popular item. Appliances are flying off the shelves.

“Right now you can get some tags that were over $150 for only $1,” Whalen said.

Some second-hand stores like Goodwill Hawaii are seeing such high demand. They’re in need of more donations.

“I know a lot of people are holding on to their stuff because of inflation, but if you can we really ask that the community donate so that we can be able to serve more and more people in our community,” said Katy Chen, Goodwill Hawaii President and CEO.

Plato’s Closet is also expanding operations with a 30% percent increase in customers selling clothes.

“We had to extend our hours so we’re open an hour later and an hour earlier,” Namba said.

With rising demand, second-hand stores say they need the public’s help in keeping up.

“We would love to see the community come out and donate as much as they can especially during this time of high inflation,” Chen said.