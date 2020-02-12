Second degree murder investigation opened in case of Kauai man’s dead body found along Kuhio Highway

Police on Kauai have opened a second degree murder investigation after a Kauai man’s body was discovered along the side of Kuhio Highway on the morning of Feb. 6.

Kauai Police have identified the man as Paul Christie, 57. He had no permanent address. An autopsy revealed that Christie died as a result of injuries consistent with a homicide.

“We want to thank the community for their patience in awaiting further details on this investigation, as our detectives are working diligently to solve this case. We ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please come forward so that we can bring justice to the victim and his family … We also want to extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost their loved one.” Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

Anyone with information should call Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1602 or KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or visit crimestopperskauai.org.