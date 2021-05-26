Second dead hammerhead washes onto Kailua Beach

FILE – Dead hammerhead shark washes ashore at Kalama Beach Park in Kailua, Hawaii, May 26, 2021. (My Kailua photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dead hammerhead shark was found washed ashore in Kailua for the second day in a row.

The shark was spotted during the morning of Wednesday, May 26, at Kailua Beach.

This was also a scalloped hammerhead shark like the one found on Tuesday, May 25, but officials say the one found Wednesday was a pup. The creature was about two to three feet long.

FILE – Underside of the dead hammerhead shark that washed ashore in Kailua, Hawaii, May 26, 2021. (My Kailua photo)

Scientists say it is unusual for this to happen two days in a row and added it is likely this shark was hooked by a fisherman and thrown into the ocean.

“This time of year, May through July, is the pupping season for scalloped hammerheads. So, in places like Waimea Bay or Kaneohe Bay, there are large numbers in certain areas of the pups. If you bottom fish there it’s almost impossible not to catch one.” Andrew Rositer, Waikiki Aquarium director

Anyone who sees a dead shark on the beach is asked to report it to the Department of Land and Natural Resources at (808)-587-0100.