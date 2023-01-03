KAILUA (KHON2) — Two crashes in two days on Keolu Dr. in Kailua.

Monday’s [Jan. 2] resulted in the death of a woman in her 60s, while Tuesday’s [Jan. 3] took out a block wall, a car and even a reclining chair.

“I woke up to a loud bang,” said Roger Fujii, whose wall was destroyed by the car.

“I had my recliner there for bulk pickup, and it went flying out on the road then it hit my wall back here then went to the neighbor and clipped the light pole and finally stopped because her whole front end was smashed into the tires so the car couldn’t go anymore,” explained Fujii.

Police said the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

“I was grateful we weren’t in the cars and that we weren’t walking outside. We walk out here. We bicycle out here. We have friends visiting with kids,” said Keolu Dr. resident Miki Ohashi. The truck stopped just past her driveway.

We spoke with numerous residents, who all brought up speeding as a major issue on Keolu Dr. which is a 25-mile-per-hour zone. They said the law is hardly followed.

“By the bicycles, yes; by the cars no. Cars, it’s very normal to see 40-50 miles per hour,” Ohashi said.

“Nobody goes 35. It’s called 25, but nobody goes. They all going about 45 or faster,” Fujii said.

Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services said: “The City implemented a road diet [a reduction from four to three travel lanes to slow speeds] on the western half of Keolu Drive over a decade ago in an effort to reduce speeding.

DTS is currently procuring a design contract for a transportation improvement project using federal and local funding for Complete Streets safety improvements to Keolu Drive. This contract will look at additional options including speed tables, wider sidewalks, medians, curb- extensions and other traffic mitigation measures.”

Until then residents are pleading with drivers to slow down and drive carefully.

“We talk about being the Aloha state, show the Aloha. Think about the kupuna; think about the keiki. There’s a lot of them here in this neighborhood,” Ohashi said.