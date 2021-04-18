Sears Pearlridge bids farewell, announces closure on last day of operation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Customers are being told that Sunday, April 18, is the final day that Sears, located at Pearlridge Center, will be open.

Sears made the announcement on their last day via their intercoms. The business thanked customers for attending the store’s final day, while shelves were growing more and more empty.

Customers say they were stunned.

“Today is it I didn’t realize it was closing. I brought her actually to shop for her and it’s all gone oh my god! It’s gone!” said Kaui and Kiercenn Kealoha, who were shopping at the store on their last day.

KHON2 reached out to Sears for comment, but they did not respond to our questions.

Meanwhile, Pearlridge Center declined to comment on the closure, but did say they don’t have plans yet for what will open in its place.