HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are searching for an aircraft that reportedly crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets in the search effort.

A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement:

Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our Hawaii Life Flight emergency fixed wing airplanes based in Maui, went off radar while enroute to pick up a patient in Waimea Big Island. The incident occurred at 21:27 local time on December 15. We are working with the Coast Guard and rescue teams, providing all information, including last known coordinates. There are three crew members on board; there is no patient on board. We are in the process of reaching out to their families. Our immediate focus is helping the search and rescue teams. Please keep our team members in your thoughts. Out of respect for our team members and their families, we ask for your patience. We will provide updates as soon as we have them. As is our standard procedure, we have temporarily paused Hawaii Life Flight transports.

The aircraft is reported to be a King Air twin engine prop plane.

According to the USCG, the Honolulu Control Facility lost radar contact with the aircraft approximately 15 nautical miles offshore of Hana, Maui.

A USCG patrol boat recovered debris in the search area but it has not been confirmed as having come from the missing King Air plane. A sheen was also reported in the search area.