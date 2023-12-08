HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii will soon see some new leadership in the presidential seat.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The UH Board of Regents moved to approve the search during a meeting on Dec. 7 that lasted hours.

The process includes hiring a search firm with access to Hawaii expertise and/or Hawaii focus by Jan. 31, 2024, to conduct a national search and recruit candidates.

The entirety of the process will run through April 15, 2024, and will be followed by an evaluation period, with the official selection set for June.

The new president will take their place and be set for the fall 2024 semester.

While this all may seem fairly quick, the regents acknowledged the aggressive timeline and said they will adjust as needed.

“This is one of the most important positions in Hawaiʻi and we know that a lot of people have strong, oftentimes, opposing opinions, even among the regents, on what unique skill set the next president should possess and how to identify that person,” said BOR Chair Alapaki Nahaleʻa after the meeting. “Where we as regents are united is that we want whatʻs best for the University of Hawaiʻi. We are excited to launch this process to bring all perspectives together to make the right choice and bring someone who can build on President Lassnerʻs legacy.”

The board also decided that every regent will serve on the selection committee, and the UH President position will retain its UH Mānoa responsibilities.

However, the regents officially noted that they intend to consider removing the UH Manoa duties from the president’s responsibilities to allow the president to focus on the 10-campus system.

The regents also committed to a listening phase to provide opportunities for stakeholders—faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, other constituencies—to share their views on a new president.

This phase of the search will include a survey and other forums open to anyone who wants to participate.

The board will hold a special meeting on January 4 to determine final details including the makeup, function and selection of the advisory group.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The advisory group will consist of representatives from stakeholder groups including faculty, staff and students.