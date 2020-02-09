Search for missing swimmer continues at Waimea Bay for a third day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews began searching for a third day on Sunday, February 9, 2020 for a swimmer that was reported missing in Waimea Bay on Friday evening.

Swedish national, Hanna Wänerskog, 20, was in ankle deep water when it happened.

Originally, eyewitnesses told the Coast Guard Wänerskog had jumped off the rock at Waimea Bay. However, a surveillance camera at Waimea Bay captured the moment Wänerskog was standing on the beach with two other people when all three were overcome by a wave and swept out. The two people with her made it back to shore.

HFD received a swimmer in distress call at 6:56 p.m. and the Coast Guard was called to assist around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Search efforts continued on Saturday.

Sunday is the third day of the search.