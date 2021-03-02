Search for missing hiker on Maui continues after 1 found dead

WAIKAMOI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Crews from Maui Fire Department (MFD) continued searching for a missing California hiker on Tuesday, March 2, two days after discovering the body of another missing hiker from New Mexico.

The hikers were first reported missing after embarking on a hike near Waikamoi Trail on Saturday, Feb. 27.

MFD officials said, an investigation revealed the two individuals went hiking to look at a waterfall around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Their waiting party called emergency officials when the hikers did not return by 4:30 p.m.

MFD personnel located the body of one of the hikers on Sunday, Feb. 28, in the ocean about 50 yards offshore. Officials identified the deceased as 27-year-old Angelo Ruiz, of New Mexico. MFD said, the body was found about a half-mile west of the waterfall that flows into the ocean.

A GoFundMe account for the Ruiz family can be found here.