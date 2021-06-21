Search for missing diver continues on Kauai’s westside

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies continue to search for a Kalaheo man who was last seen preparing for a dive Sunday afternoon. His identity has not been released.

The search on Monday was conducted by land, sea, and air from Hanapepe Bay to Wahiawa Bay.

Personnel with the Kauai Police Department, Kauai Fire Department, Ocean Safety Bureau, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), and Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 are responding to the incident.

Kauai fire crews responded to a report of a missing diver on Monday at approximately 7:50 a.m. The diver was last seen preparing for a dive Sunday afternoon at Glass Beach in ‘Ele‘ele.

Anyone with information about the missing diver is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.