Search for Honolulu’s next police chief draws 24 applicants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search for Honolulu’s next police chief has drawn 24 applicants, 12 of whom are Hawaii residents, while the other 12 are from out of state.

In June, The Honolulu Police Commission told KHON2 the search for the City’s next chief of police may take four to six months.

Now, that timeline may be even more delayed as the commission continues its search for a consulting firm that will be tasked with narrowing down the applicants. At a time when there are more calls for transparency from the police department, the chosen firm will also be expected to gather and apply input from the public.

“This is not only to keep the process as objective as possible but in order to ensure that the applicants’ information is held in integrity and to reduce an over abundance of information,” said Honolulu Police Commission Chairwoman Shannon Alivado.

The commission says it still needs at least three consulting firms to apply before it can proceed with choosing who the police chief finalists will be. The application deadline has been extended to the end of July.

Honolulu’s next police chief will earn more than $205,000 a year. The commission is looking for someone with personal and professional integrity and progressive vision.