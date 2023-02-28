HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety said that inmate David Keanu, failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center this evening, Feb. 28

The State Sherriff’s and Honolulu Police Department were notified of his missed appointment and advise for the public to call 911 or the Sherriff’s at 586-1352, if you see him.

According to DOPS, Keanu is serving time for burglary in the first degree and will now face additional escape charges when found. DOPS said the inmate is 43-years-old, 5’8 and weighs 182 pounds.

Additionally, he has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on his face, neck and body. Identifiable tattoos include the words “Ride or Die” on his right cheek, “Ghost” on the right side of his neck, “Kawika” on his left arm and “Hawaiian Built” on his back.