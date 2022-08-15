HONOLULU (KHON2) – The search ended for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in waters off Haena Beach Park in Puna on Sunday, Aug. 14.

The search started on Thursday, Aug. 11 after he, his 16-year-old brother, father and another adult were swept out to sea by the current and high surf.

The 16-year-old and the two adults were rescued and treated by paramedics.

The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A missing person’s case has been filed for the 14-year-old brother.