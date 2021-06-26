Search continues to find Hawaii grad Ilan Naibryf and his girlfriend in collapsed Florida condominium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a growing collage of photos of the missing people in the Florida condominium collapse that happened on Thursday, June 24, 2021 early in the morning, which was late Wednesday night in Hawaii.

Friends say 21-year-old Ilan Naibryf graduated from Hawaii Preparatory Academy on the Big Island in 2018 and was supposed to come back to Hawaii in just two weeks.

He and his girlfriend are believed to be among those missing.

A former Hawaii resident who lives near the collapsed condo put a lei on the photo of the missing couple.

Courtesy: Jimmy Lehr

The search continues for survivors.