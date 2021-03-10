Search continues for person in Waihona Stream

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) resumed a search on Wednesday, March 10, for a person that was reported in the Waihona Stream in Pearl City on Tuesday, March 9.

The search began around 4:27 p.m. Tuesday before being suspended due to darkness at 7:39 p.m.

HFD resumed the search at 5:58 a.m. Wednesday with six ground and air personnel and were joined by 11 personnel from three other HFD units around 8:41 a.m.

Fire officials called off the drone unit around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A total of six HFD personnel were continuing the search by walking along the stream as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.