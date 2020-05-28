Search continues for North Shore man

The search continues for 74-year-old Bob Walker.

He was last seen on the Pupukea-Paumalu trail on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Walker has dementia and may not know where he is.

The 74-year-old moved to Pupukea from Mililani several months ago.

He was last seen wearing a white Dallas Cowboys hat with the letter “D” on the front and a star on the back with a blue brim, khaki shorts, a collared shirt and black shoes with red shoe laces.

He had a black mask on him and two golf clubs.

Hundreds of volunteers have come out in the last several weeks to assist in the search.

Search teams say all volunteers are needed, and could use those who have advanced climbing and hiking experience.

If you’ve seen Walker, or were in the Pupukea area on Wednesday, May 13, please call police.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with search efforts.