HONOLULU (KHON2) — On May 2, Thomas Lockhart was reported missing by his family, and efforts to find him have not stopped.

Volunteers continue to search for the missing 61-year-old California man. He was last seen on May 1 at around 6:30 a.m. at Kipahulu Valley farm where he was staying at.

According to police, Lockhart said he was going for a jog but never came back.

Family members have focused their search around Haleakala National Park after they said he was spotted on the park’s security cameras the day he went missing.

“I personally had been out here with him on this exact trail that he went missing on about 15 years ago,” said Lockhart’s nephew Dieterich Lawson. “So yeah, we had been in this trail together. And it was a place that he knew well — and kind of history of going.”

Thomas Lockhart, 61, from California (far left) was reported missing by his family on Monday, May 2, after he failed to return from his jog, according to Maui Police Department. From left: Thomas Lockhart, his mom Louise Lockhart, his father Robert Lockhart, his nephew Dieterich Lawson, and his sister Carole Lockhart. (Courtesy: Lockhart family)

Thomas Lockhart, 61, from California was reported missing by his family on Monday, May 2, after he failed to return from his jog, according to Maui Police Department. (Courtesy: Dieterich Lawson)

Lawson said he flew all the way from California to help search for his uncle.

Volunteers will continue their search for Lockhart on Saturday in the Haiku area.

MPD described Lockhart to be 6-foot-tall and weighing at about 165 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts, an unknown-colored shirt and running shoes.

KHON2 reached out to Haleakala National Park for confirmation but have not yet heard back.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s whereabouts should call (808) 244-6400 or call 911 and refer to MPD#22-014058.