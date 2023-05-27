Missing person Frank Pangelinan on right. Pangelinan is five-foot-eight and weighs 137 pounds. (Patricia Arde)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been almost two weeks since 84-year-old Frank Pangelinan went missing and there has been no trace of him.

Pangelinan has dementia and his family said he was last seen going to Home Depot in Kapolei.

The man’s family updated KHON2.com on Saturday after they spent all day looking for him.

Family members said Pangelinan arrived at the third entrance of the Home Depot parking lot at 2:41 pm on Monday, May 15.

Video footage showed him exiting the hardware store through the garden center and looking for his car. When he couldn’t find the vehicle he then crossed the street.

The family did a drone search of the Ko Olina area on Saturday, in case Pangelinan may have headed toward the railroad tracks past Kapolei Commons. The search was conducted going west into Ko Olina and Nanakuli.

Individual searches were done in the brush behind Costco and by car through Kapolei and Barber’s Point.

Homeless shelters in Barber’s Point were revisited as well said Pangelinan’s family.

As we wind up day 11, our hearts are heavy because we still haven’t found Dad, but we are very grateful for the community support, the many people who continue to ask about him, offer their assistance, circulate flyers, conduct searches and pray for his safe return. – the family of missing person Frank Pangelinan

The family asked that anyone who sees Pangelinan stops him and call the police right away. Pangelinan is five-foot-eight and weighs 137 pounds.