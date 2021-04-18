Search continues for missing former Hawaii woman, mother of 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search continues in the San Diego Area for a missing woman who once lived in Hawaii.

May “Maya” Millete was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 7, in Chula Vista, California where she moved to.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Friends and family members scoured a San Diego State Park in hopes of finding signs of the missing mother of three.

The Radford High School and University of Hawaii graduate was reported missing after her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, grew concerned that she wasn’t answering calls or messages.

In a past interview, Drouaillet insisted that Millete wasn’t the type to leave her family.

“Friday January 8th, we didn’t get anything from her at all like [she’s] just the type of person [that’s] always online,” Drouaillet said.

According to Millete’s family, she and her husband met in Hawaii and got married in Kaka’ako 21 years ago.

Millete’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to assist with the search efforts. To donate, click here.