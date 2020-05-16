Search continues for missing elderly man on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search continues for an elderly Oahu man who was reported missing Wednesday.

Police say 74-year-old Robert Walker has dementia.

He recently moved to Haleiwa from Mililani and is not familiar with the area.

HFD says someone saw walker entering the Pupukea trailhead.

They searched yesterday and again Friday but there are no signs of him.

Walker is described as 5’6″ tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

If you see him, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.