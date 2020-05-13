HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department has temporarily suspended its search for a missing diver.
This is off Yokohama Bay in leeward Oahu.
Details are still coming in, but we know HFD was called in to search about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They plan to be back out searching at first light.
Meanwhile the U.S. Coast Guard will continue searching through the night.
- One-time use key among new methods for strengthening quarantine monitoring
- Search continues for missing diver off Yokohama Bay
- Man arrested for cyberstalking and revenge porn
- Ramen facility employees test positive for COVID-19
- Light and variable winds for the islands starting Wednesday