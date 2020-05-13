Search continues for missing diver off Yokohama Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department has temporarily suspended its search for a missing diver.

This is off Yokohama Bay in leeward Oahu.

Details are still coming in, but we know HFD was called in to search about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They plan to be back out searching at first light.

Meanwhile the U.S. Coast Guard will continue searching through the night.