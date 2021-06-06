Search continues for missing Big Island paddler

Honaunau-Napoopoo, Hawaii (KHON2) — The search continues for a missing paddler after a good Samaritan found a canoe adrift off Honaunau Beach.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) and Hawaii County fire officials began the search on Saturday, June 5.

USCG officials say the paddler’s car was also found at the beach with his phone inside.

The missing paddler is believed to be a 66-year-old man. Authorities say he is 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve rash guard and black board shorts.

On Saturday, two helicopter aircrews, along with the assistance of a fast response vessel and ground crews assisted with the search. Recreational vessels with good Samaritans aboard volunteered to help find the man as well.

Those using waterways in the area are asked to keep a sharp lookout for distress signs and contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at (808) 842-2600 with any information.