HONOLULU (KHON2) – The search continues for the missing 14-year-old swimmer who went missing Thursday afternoon in the waters off Shipman Haena Beach Park in Puna.

The boy, who is still missing, was swept out by the current and high surf along with his 16-year-old brother, father and another adult.

The 16-year-old and the two adults were all rescued from the water by Hawai Fire Department’s helicopter.

The two adults were treated by on-scene medics. The 16-year-old was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center.

Currently the Arena I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing their investigation on the missing 14-year-old.

A missing person case has been initiated for the 14-year-old and the coroner’s inquest investigation has been started for the 16-year-old who died.